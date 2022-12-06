Arrivals at Romania's tourist accommodation facilities, up 18.6cpt in first 10 months of 2022

Arrivals at Romania's tourist accommodation establishments between January 1 and October 31, 2022, totalled 9.674 million people, up 18.6% y-o-y, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Of the total number of arrivals, Romanian tourists made up 86.3% and foreign tourists 13.7%, told Agerpres.

Overnight stays January 1 - October 31, 2022 totalled 21.104 million, up 14.2% y-o-y.

Of the total number of overnight stays in the first ten months of 2022, Romanian tourists made up 86.3%, and foreign tourists 13.7%.

The average length of stay was 2.2 days for both Romanian and foreign tourists. The net occupancy rate of tourist accommodation establishments January 1 - October 31, 2022 was 30.7% of total, up 2.9 percentage points y-o-y.

Most of the foreign tourists staying at Romanian tourist accommodation establishments between January 1 and October 31, 2022 came from: Germany (150,400 people), Israel (119,400) and Italy (95,800).

The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania as recorded at the border check points were 10.710 million people in the first 10 months of 2022, a surge by 86.4% y-o-y.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad as recorded at the border checkpoints were 14.737 million people, up 48.8% y-o-y.

The INS data show that the October 2022 arrivals at Romania's tourist accommodation establishments totalled 970,100 people, up 49.7% from October 2021. Of the total number of arrivals in October 2022, Romanian tourists made up 83.9%, and foreign tourists 16.1%.

Overnight stays in October 2022 totalled 2.042 million, an increase of 49.7% y-o-y. Of the total number of overnight stays in October 2022, Romanian tourists made up 83.2%, and foreign tourists 16.8%.

The average length of stay in October 2022 was 2.1 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.

The net occupancy rate in October 2022 was 31.7% at all tourist accommodation establishments, up 10.1 percentage points y-o-y.

The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania as recorded at the border checkpoints in October 2022 totalled 1.104 million people, a surge by 80.1% compared y-o-y.

The departures of Romanian visitors abroad in October 2022 totalled 1.502 million people, up 47.9% y-o-y.