Art Safari Marcel Iancu exhibition travelling to Targu Mures

An exhibition devoted to late artist Marcel Iancu that was part of the 9th edition of Art Safari, set up in partnership with Janco Dada Museum, Ein Hod - Israel, the Embassy of Israel and the Union of Romanian Architects, has started its journey through the country, with the first stop at the Targu Mures Mediaeval Citadel Gallery, where it can be visited until December.

"The Targu Mures Mediaeval Citadel Gallery hosts between August 25 and December 4 the exhibition 'Marcel Iancu. Reconstructing the arts of Romania - Israel', curated by Raya Zommer-Tal, director of the Janco Dada Museum, and organised by Art Safari as part of its 9th edition that concluded on August 7. The project is supported by the Targu Mures City Hall. Marcel Iancu was a phenomenal artist of the 20th century who divided his artistic career into two periods - the first 46 years in Europe, followed by 43 years in Israel. The exhibition organised by Art Safari is the largest so far mounted in Romania, where Iancu was born, and it was set up in partnership with Janco Dada Museum, Ein Hod, Israel, the Embassy of Israel and the Union of Romanian Architects," the Targu Mures City Hall reported in a press statement on Friday, told Agerpres.

The continuation in Targu Mures of this exhibition for the first time mounted in Romania by Art Safari is a first in Romania paving the way for similar partnerships that allow the creation of travelling exhibitions.

"Marcel Iancu was an artist with multiple vocations, painter, architect, graphic designer, leaving us an impressive legacy that the public initially discovered in the Old Centre of Bucharest, at Dacia-Romania Palace (Bucharest City Museum), and on August 25 at the Targu Mures Mediaeval Citadel Gallery as well. It is an exhibition that has generated a lot of admiration, a must-see one in Targu Mures," according to Art Safari General Manager Ioana Ciocan.

Targu Mures Mayor Soos Zoltan says that he wants the city to become open to great culture and not to miss any opportunity to honour the memory of great artists.

"Marcel Iancu, the great nonconformist of the 20th century, along with Tristan Tzara and Ion Vinea, is one of the founders of the Dadaist movement, a universal current so widespread throughout Europe. It is a great opportunity for the people of Targu Mures to be able to see the works of the great avant-garde artist here at home, because we know that over time he exhibited in New York, Paris and Milan. I want Targu Mures to become open to great culture and that we don't miss any opportunity to honour the memory of our great artists. That's why I I'm happy for the opportunity to collaborate with Art Safari in that regard," says Soos.

Marcel Iancu was born in 1895 in Bucharest and died in 1984 in Ein Hod, Israel. He is said to have been a phenomenal artist of the 20th century, both for Romanian and universal arts, being a painter, architect, visual artist and essayist who had connections with all the great revolutionary artists of the time.

"I feel honoured to have the opportunity to exhibit, for the second time in Romania and the first time in Targu Mures, the works of Marcel Iancu from both periods: the one spent in his native country and the one in Israel, the collection of the Janco Dada Museum. I am confident that this travelling exhibition at Targu Mures will be a unique experience both for me and for the people of the city," says curator of the exhibition Raya Zommer-Tal, director of the Janco Dada Museum.

The artist was born in Bucharest in 1895 to a family of Jewish origin; in 1914 he went to Switzerland to study, starting with mathematics but, after a year, he gave up in favor of architecture, which he studied at the Academy Polytechnic University of Zurich.

The exhibition "Marcel Iancu. Reconstructing the arts of Romania - Israel" can be visited from August 25 to December 4, Tuesday to Sunday, between 12:00hrs and 20:00hrs at the Targu Mures Mediaeval Citadel Gallery. Admission is free.