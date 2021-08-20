ARTEXIM requests police check legality of auction of George Enescu memorabilia

ARTEXIM, the organizer of the George Enescu International Festival, informed on Friday the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the announcement made by an auction house in Bucharest referring to the selling of some goods and manuscripts that belonged to composer George Enescu and which, according to specialists, should be in the national patrimony.

According to the quoted source, the way in which the auction for these goods was announced raises numerous questions, that the authorities should check on.

"The provenance of these manuscript pieces is not known, with some being unique. There were references made to the collection of Romeo Draghici, a long-time lawyer friend and personal secretary of Enescu. But Romeo Draghici, also the founder and first director of the George Enescu Museum and his will's executor, had donated himself to several public funds - firstly the Enescu Museum, then the National Archives and the Music Cabinet of the Romanian Academy - all that remained from Enescu. His faithfulness towards everything remaining from Enescu (entrusted directly to him, in 1946) or left within the Romanian properties of Enescu (after his death in 1955, and after the death of Enescu's wife in 1968) justifies, in the context of this auction, the strictest judicial and patrimonial examination," ARTEXIM mentions, Agerpres informs.

The organizer of the Enescu Festival claims that "the manuscript of the lyrical tragedy (called 'piece') Oedipus, with a starting price of 100,000 euro and evaluated to be auctioned at 300,000 euro, is even more problematic."

"Oedipus, by the standards of its creator and international musicology, is the magnum opus of Enescu. The 'Historic' House does not mention neither dimensions, nor date, nor the origin of the piece, and the few photographs published on the auction's website justify themselves a control action, as it is known that such a document cannot enter a private collection, as it engages at the highest level the maximum patrimonial responsibilities of the Romanian state," shows ARTEXIM.

Also, according to ARTEXIM, the violin mentioned as being a Guarneri given to Enescu by the Royal House, at a completely unclear date and context, is an instrument that does not appear in the family of well-known violins that Enescu played during his lifetime (mainly four, twelve being known, with the 1885 violin auctioned not being among them), being able to be discounted as "fake information", so long as there is no clear proof to support the assertions of the organizers.

The Historic Auction House announced on its website the organization, on September 22, of the "George Enescu. Universe and Creation" auction, that intends to auction 190 lots, among them a manuscript of the piece Oedipus and a violin that was received by the composer from the Royal House of Romania.

On Friday, the Culture Ministry is to check the origin of goods in the Enescu auction announced by Historic Auction House for September 22