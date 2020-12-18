Artistic Gymnastics: Romania, gold medals in junior team and all-around events at 2020 European Championships

Romania won the gold medals in the team and all-around events in the juniors competition of the 2020 European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics in Mersin, Turkey, according to AGERPRES.

Team Romania, including Ana Barbosu, Maria Ceplinschi, Iulia Trestianu, Andreea Preda, Ana Turcu, won by far the team ranking after qualifications (which have the role of final in team and all-around events), with 156.463 points, followed by Ukraine, with 145.995 points, and Hungary, with 143.428 points.



In the all-around event, the podium was entirely Romanian, with Ana Barbosu on the first place, with 54.599 points, followed by Maria Ceplinschi, 50.499 points, and Iulia Trestianu, 49.866 points, but only the first two obtained the medals (gold, respectively silver). The bronze went to the Ukrainian Daniela Batrona, ranked fourth, with 49.832 points. According to the regulations, a country can only have two representatives in a final.