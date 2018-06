Romanian athlete Denisa Golgota won a silver medal for the floor event and a bronze medal in the balance beam, while Andrei Muntean won a silver medal for the parallel's bar, on Sunday, at the artistic gymnastic World Cup from Koper (Slovenia).

Golgota was the second one for the floor event, with 12,900 points, and the third in the balance beam, with 13,250 points.In the men's parallel bars final, Muntean came in second, with 14,850 points.