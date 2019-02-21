Artists Adrian Ghenie, Constantin Flondor, decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed the decoration decrees of artists Constantin Flondor and Adrian Ghenie on Thursday, informs the Presidential Administration.

The head of state gave the two painters the National Order "For Merit" in the rank of Knight.

Thus President Iohannis gave this order to Constantin Flondor as a sign of "high recognition and appreciation for the important and prestigious career in the arts, for the talent and dedication through which he promoted the Romanian school of painting", and to Adrian Ghenie in sign of "appreciation for artistic talent, for the important role in promoting the Romanian painting school in the world".

The two are some of the most important contemporary artists. Adrian Ghenie's works have been awarded for several millions of dollars at auctions abroad. Last year, "Boogeyman" was bought for 4.85 million pounds at a Sotheby's auction in London. Constantin Flondor is the co-founder of the Prolog, Sigma and 111 groups.