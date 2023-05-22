Artmark puts up Zoia Ceausescu's wristwatch for auction, at 10,000 EUR starting price.

Zoia Ceausescu's wristwatch, a white gold Jaeger LeCoutre decorated with 58 diamonds, is auctioned on 30 May by Artmark House, at a starting price of 10,000 EUR.

According to Artmark, the Jaeger LeCoutre wristwatch, white gold, decorated with 58 diamonds, belonged to Zoia Ceausescu and was confiscated during the Revolution of 1989, then, retroceded in 1997.

Alongside the jewellery watch that belonged to the Ceausescu's daughter, other spectacular pieces will also be auctioned - exclusive, vintage or contemporary watches, luxury jewellery, limited edition handbags, as well as collector's cars.

Artmark shows that a unique appearance on the Romanian market and a very rare one at international level is the Romain Jerome Arraw Marine Mykonos wristwatch, with a starting price of 3,000 EUR. The wristwatch model was made in a limited edition of ten pieces, and the watch in the auction is the first in the series (it bears the number 1 of 10). The bezel contains sand from a famous beach in Mykonos. This edition was only offered for sale on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Another wristwatch auctioned was made by the famous watchmaker Romain Jerome. The Moon DNA Skylab model has a starting price of 4,000 EUR. The watch was made from materials taken from the fuselage of the Apollo 11 spacecraft, the first manned lunar landing mission.

The highest starting price in the auction is the Rolex Skydweller wristwatch - the Rolex model with the most complications - which has a starting price of 33,000 EUR, followed by the Audemars Piguet Offshore, which has a starting price of 32,000 EUR. Both pieces are accompanied by the original box, instruction manual, warranty and authenticity certificates.

"Timeless. Rare Watches, Fine Jewellery and Luxury Collectibles Sale, including a charity section" brings a white BMW New Class 2000C collector model to the Romanian relevant market. According to Artmark, this classic model was only distributed by BMW between 1962 and 1977, ensuring the company's solvency after the financial crisis of the 1950s and establishing BMW's identity as a sports sedan. The auction piece, with a starting price of 8,000 EUR, was intentionally designed as a luxury version of the 1800, named by the famous trade magazine "Road & Track" as "the best-performing 2-liter sedan on the market today and also the best handling and driving," after a test drive in 1967.

The event also includes a charity section dedicated to raising funds for children suffering from severe allergic diseases. In support of the charitable cause, Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir has donated one of his concert pan flute. The bamboo musical instrument, with 22 tubes, has a starting price of 150 EUR and comes with a certificate of authenticity.