Arts and Crafts Fund to host Art In Progress exhibition

The fourth edition of Art In Progress, a multidisciplinary exhibition, which exclusively brings before the public works of painting, fashion, graphic design, design of objects made by 23 young artists, will be available to the public from Thursday and until September 18, at the Arts and Crafts Fund, in The Institute space.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, on September 8, starting at 18:00, the Arts and Crafts Fund will also host an Open Doors event, on which occasion the general public will be able to visit all the galleries and workshops of several dozen artists accommodated on 29 Baiculesti Street, told Agerpres.

Also, between September 16 and 18, the Bucharest Jazz Festival will take place at the Arts and Crafts Fund headquarters, this year's edition focusing on Romanian jazz, curated by musicologist and journalist Florian Lungu.

The festival programme is divided into three thematic evenings: the first day is dedicated to artists from the new generation of jazz, the second evening is dedicated to Romanian jazz artists from abroad, and the last day brings established names of local jazz to the stage at the Arts and Crafts Fund headquarters.

The Art In Progress exhibition can be visited for free until September 18 at The Institute Space in the Arts and Crafts Fund building (29 Baiculesti Street, Bucharest), from Tuesday to Friday, between 16:00 and 20:00 and Saturday, between 12:00 and 20.00. On September 8, 16, 17 and 18, the opening hours are extended until 22:00.