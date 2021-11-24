As many as 66,171 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 16,807 as first-time recipients

As many as 66,171 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of which 16,807 people received the first dose, 24,437 - the second dose and 24,927 - the third dose, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, 14,585,468 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,668,218 persons of whom 7,283,706 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,419,624 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 27 persons experienced side effects - 23 had whole-body reactions and 4 - a local reaction.

As many as 19,313 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,081 local and 17,232 systemic side effects.