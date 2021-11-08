 
     
As many as 69,900 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 28,612 as first-time recipients

Agerpres - Reuters
As many as 69,900 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of whom 28,612 were given the first shot, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday.

According to CNCAV, 13,292,391 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,321,195 persons of whom 6,568,540 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,037,203 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 50 persons experienced side effects - 45 had whole-body reactions and five - a local reaction.

As many as 18,846 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,019 local and 16,827 systemic side effects.

