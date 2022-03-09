As many as 75.2% of Romanians believe Russia is the main culprit for Ukraine war (poll)

Most Romanians - 75.2% - believe that Russia is the main culprit for the war in Ukraine and only 4.6% indicate Ukraine, according to an INSCOP MONITOR poll conducted on March 2-7.

According to the poll, 7.9% of Romanian believe that Western countries are to blame for this armed conflict, and 10.6% did not know and 1.7% did not answer.

As many as 90% of the National Liberal Party (PNL) voters; 87% of the Save Romania Union (USR) voters, and 86% of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voters believe so to a greater extent than the Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) voters (67%), Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, the vast majority of Romanians - 79.2% - agree with the sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States on Russia, 59.4% of whom totally agree, and 19.8% somewhat agree. Only 14.1% are somewhat or totally against sanctions.

At the same time, the share of Romanians who perceive the country to be on the right track after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine increased to 35.9%, from 19.9% in February.

According to INSCOP, the explanation for the increase in the number of Romanian citizens who believe that the country is moving in the right direction would be the fact that Russia's aggression reminded how important Romania's NATO and EU memberships are and what "this umbrella of security and development" means for the right direction of the country.

"It seems paradoxical, but (...) the very comparison with the desperate situation of Ukraine (...) has led to a clearer perception by the Romanian people of their real advantages. In addition, we have all seen infinite proofs of kindness and mobilisation of people in support of refugees, which may have positively influenced the way Romanians evaluate their own country today," reads the INSCOP press statement.

According to the pollster, it is not known whether or not this is a momentary emotion, and whether or not a return to the usual figures will happen in the weeks ahead.

The nationally representative INSCOP MONITOR poll was conducted by telephone interviews on March 2-7, 2022 on a sample of 1,077 respondents. The maximum allowed error is +/- 3%.