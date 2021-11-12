As many as 97,711 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 27,793 as first-time recipients

As many as 97,711 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday.

As many as 27,793 people were given the first shot, 43,701 received the second shot, and 26,217 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 13,611,328 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,425,604 persons of whom 6,737,547 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,132,616 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 25 persons experienced side effects - 23 had whole-body reactions and two - a local reaction.

As many as 18,992 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,039 local and 16,953 systemic side effects.