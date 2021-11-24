Aspiring minister Vilceanu: PNRR comes with 64 reforms leading to economic stability and development

Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is very important to Romanians, because in addition to money and 107 investment projects, it comes with 64 reforms that will lead to economic stability and development, Dan Vilceanu, the pick for the minister of European investment and projects, said on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

"In addition to money, investment, and 107 investment projects, PNRR comes with 64 reforms. They are really important reforms to Romania; they are reforms that will lead to economic stability, to development. I want to tell you that that makes me happy, because I was the minister of finance who presented PNRR to Ecofin, a Romanian PNRR appreciated by the members. I got 10 As and just one B for costing, much as the similar plans of other countries up to that point. From my point of view, PNRR comes with absolutely necessary reforms of the Romanian state," Vilceanu told the committees during the hearings.

He mentioned that the funding chapter in PNRR provides for caps on expenditures, so that the Romanian economy can be stable."I want to give you an example in the area of funding, in the area of financial stability of Romania, namely the fact that caps are provided for expenditures, so that the Romanian economy can be stable and Romania can have a fair state pension system; if we talk about pay, there will be a fair pay system for the judiciary, transportation and so on. From my point of view, in addition to the 29 billion euros that we will take under PNRR, very important to Romania and Romanians alike is that we have 64 reforms that will change Romania, 64 reforms that for various political reasons have been avoided since the [1989 December] Revolution," Vilceanu also said.PNRR is one of the three main areas of action for the Ministrty of European Investment and Projects, besides the absorption of European funds and sectoral operational programmes.