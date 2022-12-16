Athletics: Bianca Ghelber: I am extremely happy, I feel very good and I enjoy all this

Bianca Florentina Ghelber, European hammer throw champion, named the best athlete of 2022 by the Romanian Athletics Federation (FRA), said she feels honoured to receive this award for the second consecutive year, told Agerpres.

"I am extremely happy, I feel so good and I enjoy everything that's happening to me. I am very emotional, but also happy. Thank you to everyone who was with me and believed in me. I wish you a year of health, prosperity and wisdom," said Bianca Ghelber, on Friday, at the award ceremony for the best athletes of 2022 at the FRA headquarters.

Ionela Tarlea (400 m hurdles) won in 2002 Romania's last gold medal at the European Senior Championships until Ghelber's successful performance.

The best Romanian athletes, six of them, were Florentina Bianca Ghelber, Alin Firfirica (seniors), Damian Mihai Motorca (juniors), Mihai Sorin Dringo (youth), Denisa Dragomir and Madalina Florea (both in mountain running).

The best coach of the year 2022 at the Romanian Athletics Federation was chosen Mihaela Melinte, followed by Teodor Agachi, Robert Olah, Constantin Miclea, Valentin Coroja and Ioan Avram.

A series of Olympic champions and Olympic medalists, who were present on Friday at the Romanian Athletics Federation headquarters, received awards for their sports careers from the athletes who were to be awarded at the ceremony: Maricica Puica, gold and bronze medalist at the 1984 Olympic Games, Doina Melinte, gold and silver medalist at the 1984 Olympics, Paula Ivan, gold and silver medalist at the 1998 Olympics, Cristina Cojocaru, bronze medalist at the 1984 Olympics, Violeta Beclea, silver medalist at the 2000 Olympics, Oana Pantelimon, bronze medalist at the 2000 Olympics, Constantina Dita, gold medalist at the 2008 Olympic Games, and the current president of the FRA, Anisoara Cusmir Stanciu, gold medalist at the 1984 Olympic Games.