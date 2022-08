Romanian athlete Ioana Andrei on Wednesday qualified for the semifinals of the 400-m event of the World Athletics U20 Championships taking place in Cali (Colombia).

Ioana Andrei, with a time of 54sec75/100, personal best this season, ranked 22nd time in the qualifications round and entered the semifinals scheduled for August 3, Agerpres.

Romania participates with 20 athletes (14 girls and 6 boys) in the World Athletics U20 Championships, hosted by Cali (Colombia) between August 1-6.