Atos Romania plans to employ over 1,000 IT specialists in 2022

The cyber security solution producer Atos Romania, part of the French company Atos, plans to hire a thousand IT's this year, of which 400 juniors, according to a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

Thus, the Romanian subsidiary of the French company is looking for graduates, but also for people with experience from all cities, the employees being to work in a mostly remote system.

Atos Romania ended 2021 with over 3,000 employees in the offices of Bucharest, Brasov, Iasi and Timisoara, its specialists serving more than 300 customers from 15 countries. Currently, the company has partnerships with the defense, cyber security, science and health institutions, being one of the most important French organizations on the Romanian market.

For the current year, Atos aims to attract over a thousand IT specialists locally, both young people at the beginning of their careers, as well as seniors and professionals with experience in the fields of: R&D, Cyber security, Application Development, Big Data and Security, High performance computers, Data Center and Hosting, Systems Applications and Products, Cloud Enterprise Solutions, Digital Workplace, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, young graduates are considered to enter the Atos Academies, especially for those of Cyber Security, Cloud, Application Management, SAP and DevOps.

At the beginning of this year, Atos Romania obtained the Great Place to Work (GPTW) re-certification, through which the company is recognized as a top employer in terms of providing a constant positive experience at work. The certification is based on the results obtained in an independent study conducted among the employees.