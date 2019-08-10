Attending signature collection event, President Iohannis says he needs a signal from Romanians

Attending an event in Bucharest's University Square collecting signatures endorsing his bid for re-election this autumn, President Klaus Iohannis said he needed a signal of support from Romanians, adding that the Romanians that the state 'needs to be reconfigured', as majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) has steered Romania close to failure.

"I started with the National Liberal Party (PNL) a campaign for collecting signatures. There are very many people in attendance, and I am glad that we started on the right foot. I hope that as many Romanians as possible will show up sign for my bid. I need this signal from Romanians; I want us to continue together. It is important at this point to emphasise 'together,' because together we have to reconfigure the Romanian state. PSD has steered Romania to near failure. It is clear: no more, we have to rebuild almost everything. We are determined, I am determined, I know how to do it and I am convinced that after the parliamentary election, either on time or early, I will coalesce a strong team from PNL, from other opposition parties, with which to start making Romania normal, making Romania well," Iohannis said amidst his supporters.

He also referenced a street protest scheduled to take place in Victory Square the same day.

"One year ago on August 10 something happened that had started very beautifully. The Romanians came to demonstrate peacefully, after which we entered one of the great post-December tragedies. The PSD government attacked its own citizens with bats and tear gas; the Romanians who demonstrated peacefully were attacked by the Government of Romania. I want that to no longer happen again,' said Iohannis.

He added that the events of 2018 should be elucidated, voicing hope that the government would refrain from using force in Saturday's protest.

"We have to see who gave the political order for something, something unimaginable, and I wish very much that if today there is a demonstration of commemoration of what happened last year I want it to be beautiful, peaceful and I hope very much that this time the government will abstain from using force and do only what they have to do, to keep peace and order," said Iohannis.