Attracting European funds, vital for improving living standard, catching up with gaps among regions

Attracting European funds becomes vital for improving people's living standard and catching up with gaps among regions, and this is possible by working with local and central authorities, the European Funds Minister Marcel Bolos said on Wednesday night in a release.

Minister Bolos paid a visit, together with Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, to the southeastern County of Ialomita, where he discussed with local authorities in several localities the need to attract European funds, develop facilities for investors and raise living standard through projects financed with European money.

"In the County of Ialomita, in the 21st century, only 8 out of 66 localities are connected to gas. Recently, the Romanian Government adopted the OUG no. 128/2020 on certain measures for the approval of the National Programme for the connection of the population and non-household consumers to the intelligent natural gas distribution network. This programme will finance the projects of the local authorities that will ensure the connection to the gas network of at least 1,000 households. Attracting European funds thus becomes vital for improving people's living standard and catching up with gaps among regions. This is possible by working with local and central authorities, as is already the successful case in the counties at the top of the European money invested rankings," Minister Marcel Bolos was quoted as saying in the said release from the Ministry of European Funds.

The MFE official urged representatives of public authorities to work with those of the Government to respond promptly and effectively to the needs of their communities and to support development through investment.

Also, in the context that subsidies were granted during the period for the payment of furlough for 5,000 people, the Minister of European Funds stressed the need to create more jobs with the support of European finances.

