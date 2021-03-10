"August 10" case administrative procedures can be checked and criminal investigation can be resumed (IntMin)

In the "August 10" criminal case, the Minister of Justice can request for the administrative procedures to be verified, and, if new evidence is found, criminal investigation can be resumed, declared on Tuesday evening, for public broadcaster TVR1, the minister of Internal Affairs (MAI), Lucian Bode, according to AGERPRES.

"I have never commented and I do not comment the decisions of the court. (...) but (...) we cannot pretend to not see what the entire world has seen, what happened on August 10. Once the dismissal order was published, I believe that together with the Minister of Justice - I had a discussion with the Minister, on behalf of president Klaus Iohannis - a working group formed from our structures from the Secretariate General, from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) and the Ministry of Justice has met and ... I can say the following, but it is a hypothesis: the Ministry of Justice can notify the Judicial Inspection for verifying the administrative procedures during the criminal investigation. This, on the one hand. Also, if new evidence is identified, they can make a new request for resuming the criminal investigation," Lucian Bode declared.

He added that he intervention request can be formulated in the case, for those that had to suffer and opened criminal cases.

"Here, after all, from my point of view, it is an act of will which needs to be manifested by both the Ministry of Justice, as well as MAI. I am willing, through all our structures, to contribute to this action. The very core of the matter, without passing the responsibility, is obviously, at the Ministry of Justice and, following a close analysis of the motivation, we will have a point of view. There are also many criminal cases opened by citizens, who suffered, are victims in what happened then, on August 10 (...) including on this component we can analyze the possibility of formulating an intervention request in the interest of those that are involved in this trial and to admit their complaint and reopen the criminal investigation. There are choices, after all," Lucian Bode said.

On March 2, the Bucharest Court rejected the request of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) of reopening the case against the former heads of the Gendarmerie in the "August 10" case.