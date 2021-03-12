August 10 case/JusMin Ion requests that Judicial Inspection verify former DIICOT head Hosu (sources)

Justice Minister Stelian Ion notified on Friday the Judicial Inspection in order to verify the way in which the former head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Giorgiana Hosu issued the ordinance to overturn the decision to sign off the "August 10" case, sources from the ministry told AGERPRES,.

The Bucharest Court published on Tuesday the reasons why the preliminary chamber judge Daria Isabela Mihet rejected on March 2 the DIICOT request to reopen the investigation in the 'August 10' case.

According to the judge, the reasons invoked by Giorgiana Hosu in the order to reopen the investigation against the former heads of the Gendarmerie "do not find their support", and the arguments of the injured persons cannot be analyzed in this procedural framework.