AUR announces it will protest in front of prefectures across the country

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR, parliamentary party) announces that it will protest, on Monday, in front of the headquarters of the prefectures from all over the country and in the Universitatii Square in Bucharest, and will demand the resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu and Secretary of State Raed Arafat, as well as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

"AUR will protest in front of the prefectures from all over the country and in the Universitatii Square in Bucharest, today, at 17:00 hrs, against the illegal measures by which the Citu Government violates the Romanians' fundamental rights and freedoms. (...) In this context, AUR calls on the Government to urgently lift all illegal, incoherent and irrational restrictions imposed under the pretext of the health crisis, (...) calls for public explanations regarding the scientific substantiation of the imposition of restrictions and the resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu and the head of the Emergency Department, Raed Arafat," reads a press release of AUR, sent to AGERPRES.

AUR claims that the Government perpetuates a "climate of generalized psychosis (...) in Romania" and that it constantly "violates" the rights and freedoms of citizens.

According to the release, "AUR denounces (...) the constant violation of citizens' rights and freedoms committed with the complicity of the entire political class; dictatorial measures that project the collective punishment on all Romanians, considered criminals; complete lack of coherent public policies with prophylactic COVID-19 measures; the squashing of economic agents and the disaster in the business environment; the media tyranny through which experimental vaccines are promoted with the complicity of the press; the double measure approached in the application of sanctions".