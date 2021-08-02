 
     
AUR asks Ministry of Justice to observe independence of NGO registration process

AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) calls on the Ministry of Justice to "observe the independence" of the NGO registration process and not to transfer the Register of Associations and Foundations to any other institution.

"AUR asks the Ministry of Justice to abandon the idea of transferring the Register of Associations and Foundations to an institution that can be influenced by the political factor and to deal, instead, with the really pressing issues in Romania that fall within its competence, such as human trafficking, smuggling, organized crime, political cases or political interference in the administration of justice," AUR said in a press release on Monday.

According to the same source, at present, the procedures for registration and modification of the acts of non-governmental organizations fall within the competence of the courts, "which means that political interference is - at least theoretically - minimal," and by transferring these procedures to an institution public, fully funded from the state budget, "the guarantee of objectivity - even apparent - will disappear, and the influence of the political factor will be able to extend where, by definition, it should not even exist", Agerpres informs.

