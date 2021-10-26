AUR asks PSD, USR MPs not to accept 'shameful trade-off with Florin Citu's emissaries'

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Tuesday called on the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Save Romania Union (USR) parliamentarians not to accept "a shameful trade-off with Florin Citu's emissaries, should the latter try to corrupt them with positions and money" in order to vote for a National Liberal party (PNL) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) minority government.

"AUR asks the PSD and USR parliamentarians to register and turn over Florin Citu's emissaries to the Prosecutor's Office, should the latter try to corrupt them with positions and money in order to vote for a PNL-UDMR minority government. After burning their fingers with AUR, with one of their deputies prosecuted for bribery, the Liberals are not showing any signs of understanding anything, on the contrary, they are again preparing to offer positions and money to parliamentarians, so that the latter can vote for a PNL-UDMR minority government. We call on the representatives of PSD and USR not to accept such a shameful trade-off and to expose Florin Citu's emissaries for corruption deeds," AUR co-chair Claudiu Tarziu said in a press release, Agerpres informs.