AUR challenges restrictions imposed by Gov't during the state of alert with Court of Appeal

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has started the procedures for challenging the restrictions imposed by the Government during the state of alert with the Court of Appeal, restrictions that the AUR co-chair, senator Claudiu Tarziu, labeled as "abusive and ''inefficient."

"The national quarantine, the closure of schools and holding online classes, the lockdown for pupils, disguised as an extended holiday, the wearing of masks in classrooms, where classes take place physically, but also in open spaces, the drastic limitation of the working hours of shops and other economic operators are the measures challenged by AUR with the Court of Appeal. The only performance of this government in times of health crisis is that it induced fear among Romanians: fear of hospitals, fear of going out on the street, fear of talking with friends, with family, the fear of not having anything to put on the table the next day, fear for their children's future. We can no longer continue this policy of abusive restrictions that prove their inefficiency every day", senator Claudiu Tarziu, AUR co-chair, said in a press release.