AUR deputies leader Colesa criticizes Chamber of Deputies meeting as 'forced'

The leader of the AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians - editor's note] deputies, Alin Colesa, on Thursday criticized the fact that the Chamber of Deputies held a plenary sitting especially to reject the projects regarding the autonomy of the Szekely Land, blaming a 'forced procedure' on the leadership of this forum, while the interim president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, replied that, in fact, the parliamentary session has not ended yet, and the deputies were called to work as they were supposed to.

"Please show us the articles of the Regulation for which we have this forced procedure, this forced interpretation by the Standing Bureau. For there was no reason to have a meeting of the Standing Bureau yesterday and a quick vote without clear and clarifying debates on the three unconstitutional projects of political terrorism of the UDMR [Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania - editor's note] regarding the autonomy of the Szekely Land," said Colesa, in the opening of the plenary session, noting that these projects shouldn't have been submitted to the plenary debate and vote outside the established work schedule, Agerpres informs.

He said that a fair term must be established for a real debate on these "harmful" projects.

On the other side, the interim speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, stated that, for his part, the parliament does not have a break yet, while he does not understand what needs to be debated about these "toxic" initiatives either."Dear colleagues, let's clear up some very clear issues: first of all, we are not on parliamentary vacation. The parliamentary vacation will start on January 1st, so until December 31st we are in full session of the Chamber of Deputies. (...) On on the other hand, forgive me for not understanding what is up for debate about these initiatives, and I would call them toxic. What do you want us to debate about them? What do you want to change about them? We have nothing to debate, we cannot negotiate sovereignty and territorial integrity. These initiatives must be rejected. Period," said Simonis.For his part, the leader of the USR (Save Romania Union) deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, said that the USR agreed to debate and reject these emergency projects."They are some unconstitutional projects, they have no connection with the real problems of the Hungarians in Romania. It's a false topic. But why would those from AUR want to stay until February to have a debate on this? It may be for the fact that they want to make a circus, to scare the people, to lie to them that someone is coming and taking Transylvania? That's how they do things in general, they grew by using the fears and terrors of the people, who, many of them, unfortunately, believed them," Mosteanu said.The Chamber of Deputies met, on Thursday, in a session to debate three projects related to the autonomy of the Szekely Land, submitted by two parliamentarians from the UDMR.