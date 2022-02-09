AUR deputy calling fellow MP Ovidiu Gant 'Nazi', condemned by PSD, PNL, UDMR, USR

The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and Save Romania Union (USR) deputies condemned, on Wednesday, in the plenary sitting of the Chamber, the incident in which the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) deputy Ciprian Titi Stoica called the representative of the national minorities Ovidiu Gant "Nazi".

On Wednesday, the deputy of national minorities Ovidiu Gant declared that Ciprian Titi Stoica from AUR called him "Nazi", context in which the former called on the Prosecutor General's Office to notify itself.

AUR MP Ciprian Titi Stoica rejected Ovidiu Gant's accusations, claiming that he described the methods used in the Regulation Committee as being "Nazi" and that he could prove this because "everything is on camera".

The Regulation Committee met on Wednesday morning for the report on the proposals to amend the regulation of the Chamber, following the incident in which the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, was bullied in the plenary sitting by AUR deputy George Simion.