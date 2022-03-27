AUR Extraordinary Congress underway

The first Extraordinary Congress of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), organized for the election of the new leadership, started on Sunday at the Parliament Palace.

The meeting, which takes place in the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Hall of the Parliament Palace, starting at 12:00, is attended by 867 delegates with voting rights, from all county and foreign branches.

The delegates to the Congress will debate and adopt the future strategy and tactics of the party, as well as other measures regarding the activity of the party, Agerpres.ro informs.

Currently, the party is led by Co-Chairs George Simion and Claudiu Tarziu, with only one leader to be elected at the Congress.

Two candidates have been nominated for the position of AUR chair - George Simion, with the motion "Rich Romania: Christian and Democrat" and Danut Aelenei, with the motion "More Democracy".

In addition to the party's first chairman and the new leadership structure, the new political agenda and two resolutions - "Romania's National Reunification" and "Romania's Energy Independence and Rejection of the Russian Federation's aggression against Europe" will be voted on at the Extraordinary Congress, George Simion told AGERPRES.

At the same time, the delegates to the Congress will vote on the merger by absorption with two local parties: the Otopeniul Nostru Initiative (ION) and the Alba National Alliance (ANA).