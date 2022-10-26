AUR requests convening of plenary session of Parliament to verify assets of President Iohannis

The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) deputies, Antonio Andrusceac, announced on Wednesday that he has taken procedural steps to request the convening of a plenary session of Parliament aimed at the adoption of a decision on the start of the legal formalities to verify the assets of President Klaus Iohannis.

"I could speak about what happened regarding the High Court, which gave a decision that could lead to the closure of thousands of criminal case files, and I don't think this is a coincidence either, because, here, you have a document which I have been submitting for several weeks to the attention of the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies and to the attention of the Joint Bureaus, it is a request by which the AUR group requests the convening of a joint plenary session aimed at the adoption of a decision by the Romanian Parliament regarding the start of the legal formalities to verify the assets of the president of Romania. At the same time, we request the presence of president Klaus Werner Iohannis at this session," Andrusceac told a press conference.

According to him, the AUR request is based on article 25 of Law no. 115/1996 for the declaration and control of the assets of dignitaries, magistrates and persons with leadership and control functions of public officials.

"The law stipulates that the assets of the President of Romania may be investigated only after the end of the term of office, and during this term at the request or on the basis of the decision of the Parliament of Romania, adopted with the majority vote of the deputies and senators. We believe that the person who is at the top of this country's leadership must be a man beyond any suspicion regarding the fraudulent acquisition of wealth," said the AUR deputy.

He claimed that some of the actions of President Iohannis "have an obvious anti-Romanian overtone" and accused the governing coalition of "a lot of legislative irregularities".

"We consider that some of the actions that Mr. President Klaus Werner Iohannis undertook have an obvious anti-Romanian overtone, such as the pressures he exerted against Minister of Defence Dincu, such as the pressures he constantly exerts for the sale from the state's national reserves, strategic reserves. (...) There are a lot of irregularities that the current governing coalition is doing in terms of legislation, in terms of this abuse of the Romanian Constitution, which, practically, no longer exists. Through the decision that was made and what the ICCJ [the High Court of Cassation and Justice] brings to our attention, practically, a bunch of crimes are prescribed, and almost 70 percent of what was worked on by the magistrates can effectively be erased with the sponge. (...) We will request the courts to reanalyse these documents, we have also filed appeals," stated Antonio Andrusceac.AGERPRES