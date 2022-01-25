AUR: STB workers' grievances, legitimate and in line with the interests of Bucharesters

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) says that the grievances of the workers of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB) are "legitimate and in line with the interests of Bucharest residents who use public transit."

"The threats with the termination of employment contracts are manipulative and ridiculous, because STB cannot find such a large number of professionals on the domestic market willing to work for a salary below the market level (...). STB efficiency does not make sense to be made by eliminating workers, but by improving productivity and getting efficient management. AUR is strongly opposed to outsourcing services to political party companies, and we will block any attempt to do so," said George Simion, AUR's co-chairman, on Tuesday, according to an AUR press statement after a meeting with STB trade unionists at the Parliament House.

At the same time, AUR proposes a raft of measures to de-escalate the situation at STB and prevent the occurrence of similar instances, Agerpres.ro informs.

The leader of the STB union, Vasile Petrariu, said on Tuesday, after meeting AUR MPs at the Parliament House, that work stoppages for the period immediately ahead are out of the question, but he is waiting for the start of negotiations over a new employment contract; depending on the outcome, "people will probably decide what to do next."