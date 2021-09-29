AUR submits draft law to ending state of alert in Romania

AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) has submitted on Wednesday, in Parliament, a draft law regarding the repeal of Law no. 55/2020 through which the state of alert was established in Romania, "the only and most suitable means through which we can go back to a constitutional framework, characteristic of a state of law and a functional democracy".

"Regardless of the exceptional situation which a democratic state is confronted with, it has a duty to identify and use all legal and legitimate means of countering dangers and negative effects. Since by remaining in force such an obvious unconstituional law achieves but a perpetuation of the infringement of the constitutional norms, by breaking the principle of separation of powers in the state, in the detriment of the citizens, the rights and liberties of whom are being illegally restricted, the immediate abrogation of Law no. 55/2020 is necessary," Deputy George Simion, co-chairman of AUR, Agerpres informs.