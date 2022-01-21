AUR supports demands of STB strikers, asks for resignations of Nicusor Dan and Adrian Crit

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) announces that it supports the demands of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB) strikers and asks for the resignation of Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan, and of the general director of STB, Adrian Crit.

A delegation from AUR, which included vice-president Marius Lulea, deputy Adrian Axinia and Dragos Geamana, AUR Bucharest coordinator, met on Friday with the leaders of the STB strikers, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to an AUR press release, the strikers' representatives claim that out of the more than 11,000 STB employees, only about 4,000 are drivers, mechanics, electricians while the rest of the employees are part of an "oversized civil servant apparatus".

According to AUR, the main grievances are as follows:

- Establishing a multi-annual plan for the purchase of new vehicles and spare parts, given that "about 30% of the current fleet is unusable", with many vehicles over 1 million km on board;

- Indexing wages in relation to inflation;

- The resignation of the people in the STB leadership "who accused the workers of theft", without presenting any evidence.

"People who work for STBs, that is, those who actually work, not the office management, simply want normalcy. Observance of the legal provisions regarding the salary rights, observance of the technical norms of the operation and maintenance of the means of public transport and normal working conditions. We are with them and with all the employees in Romania who are fighting for their legal rights," said deputy George Simion, AUR co-chair.

Claudiu Tarziu, the other AUR co-chair demanded the resignation of the STB director "who accused the strikers of theft, in order to distract people from the legitimate demands" of the people.

"At the same time, we demand the resignation of Nicusor Dan, the mayor of Bucharest. You can't just not show concern in advance, not periodically evaluate the situation of some companies under the Capital City Hall, such as STB, so as never to end up in the situation where hundreds of thousands of Bucharest residents cannot use public transport," the senator specified.