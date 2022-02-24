Aurescu discussed with Indian counterpart about the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with the head of diplomacy of the Republic of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the two discussing "the latest security developments in the region and unjustified military aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine".

According to a press release sent by the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the conversation of the two officials took place in continuation of the meeting they had on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, on February 19.

"In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu condemned in the strongest terms the recent actions of Russia, as a flagrant, repeated violation of the principles of international law, especially of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, following the reprehensible action of illegal recognition to the Russian Federation for the 'independence' of the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, part of Ukraine. The head of Romanian diplomacy underscored the need for the international community to firmly sanction Russia in response to the flagrant violation of international law and as a way to discourage future aggressive actions", the MAE release reads, Agerpres.ro informs.

Indian Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar praised Romania's involvement in supporting security in the entire Black Sea region and in the Euro-Atlantic area, but also in supporting the citizens affected by the current situation. In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu expressed, at the request of his counterpart, Romania's readiness to support the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, the release states.

At the same time, the two heads of Romanian and Indian diplomacy addressed issues of common interest for advancing the bilateral agenda, in the framework offered by the Extended Partnership between Romania and India, with Minister Bogdan Aurescu once again thanking his Indian counterpart for accepting paying in the next period an official visit to Romania, an opportunity that will allow a concrete approach to the joint effort to develop and deepen bilateral relations, including sectoral ones, the MAE reads.