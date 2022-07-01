Aurescu on bombing of sanatorium in Odessa: If we can, we will help with the victims

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday in Constanta about a missile attack by the Russian forces early today on a healthcare centre belonging to Moldova that made victims that this situation reconfirms that this is a war that is not only illegal, but also immoral that must end as soon as possible.

Aurescu said that Romanian officials are in constant contact with their colleagues in Moldova, and to the extent that they can help with the victims of this attack, they will do so."We have very strongly condemned the attack that took place this morning, as we have condemned all other attacks by the Russian Federation against civilians in Ukraine. This is another flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, another flagrant violation of the rule of wars. Because international humanitarian law prohibits civilians from being targets of military attacks, it prohibits civilian targets from being involved in hostilities. And from this point of view, this unfortunate situation created by another attack on civilians only reconfirms that we are talking about a war that is not only illegal, but also immoral and must end as soon as possible. We will get in touch and we are in constant contact with our colleagues in Chisinau, and we will help with the victims of this attack as far as we can," Aurescu said at a news conference in Constanta when was asked for an opinion on the attack that took place on July 1 in the Odessa region, where a sanatorium was bombed, a healthcare facility of Moldova's, where Moldovan children were treated. Several people were reportedly injured, and another would have died. AGERPRES