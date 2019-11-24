Aurescu says that, in case polling stations in UK get too crowded, citizens will be redirected

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said that, in case a large number of Romanian citizens would want to vote in the polling stations in the UK, they will be redirected to the polling stations nearby.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy had a meeting with PM Ludovic Orban, at the headquarters of the Ministry."In the UK, the polling stations were the most requested, but there were no incidents recorded, no queues were formed, the voting process went on normally," he pointed out.More than 78,000 Romanians showed up at the 72 polling stations in the United Kingdom, by 12.30 hrs, on the third day of voting abroad, showed the Central Electoral Bureau.Aurescu spoke about the possibility of redirecting the voters."We will consider, in the event that a large number of Romanian citizens want to come to vote, especially in the London region, to have everybody prepared to redirect them to the closest polling stations, so that there will be no waiting time," he said.In his turn, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that, in what concerns the voting in the diaspora, "things are running as smoothly as possible.""All electoral bureaus of the polling stations abroad are functional. That the vote goes smoothly is obvious to anyone," pointed out the head of the Executive. He appreciated that "the process is unfolding very normally.""I hail the increased turnout of Romanians abroad and I am certain that, the same as the turnout increases in the polling stations abroad (...) it will also increase in Romania," said Orban.