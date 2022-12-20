AUR's Simion: First year when Parliament doesn't hold solemn session for Revolution's heroes

The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), George Simion, on Tuesday stated that it is for the first time in the history of the current Parliament that a solemn meeting is not organized to honour the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the anti-communist Revolution of December 16-22, 1989, told Agerpres.

"It is for the first time in the history of this Parliament that a solemn meeting is not organized in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Romania to be free. We do not understand why this happened, in fact we understand very well, but we will we approach the topic in our political," said Simion, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies.

The Deputies held a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the 1989 Revolution, at the request of the AUR leader.