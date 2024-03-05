AUR's Simion seeks explanations at Home Affairs Ministry about OUG on combined elections

Chairman of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) George Simion and several AUR lawmakers are at the headquarters of the Home Affairs Ministry on Tuesday to "receive explanations" about the emergency ordinance on the combination of elections, which the AUR leader previously termed as "unconstitutional".

"The urgency arises from their ordinance, which today enters public debate. We will go in together with our colleagues, deputies and senators, to see if we are given the right to speak and if they offer us explanations as to why we were banned from the polling stations. Why is an intelligence service involved in the process of certifying all the members of the voting commission?! I mean, why does the Special Telecommunications Service have to approve the party members who oversee the ballot?! And last but not least, we want to learn the reason for these combined elections - as they call them, early - as we would say, held out of sheer fear," Simion said at the Ministry headquarters.

"They argued that they would save budget money, but where are the spending cuts, because according to the initial calendar we were supposed to have four election days in Romania, and according to the new calendar with the vote set on June 9, September 15, September 29 and December 8 there are still four voting days," said George Simion, adding that the true reason why the ruling coalition wants to combine elections is fear.

"The EPP Congress is yet another proof of the fact that Romania is under the control of a cross-party predatory gang. This congress is being held in Bucharest with one purpose alone, namely to confer legitimacy to the PSD-PNL hybrid bogey, to show that it is something natural for the so-called Left and the so-called Right to coexist, to come together in one party. (...) We strongly protest against this manner of doing politics, we do not believe the Romanians can be deceived by this circus the EPP Congress in Bucharest will be, we do not believe that the Ciuca - Ciolacu tandem will gain more credibility if they are patted on the head by those who are to blame for everything bad that has happened in Europe in recent years, for everything that seriously affects us, from migration to the aberrant measures taken during the pandemic," said AUR Senator Claudiu Tarziu.