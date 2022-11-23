AUR's Simion: We want to request that Gov't exercise right to buy shares held by Enel

The President of Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), Deputy George Simion, said on Wednesday that he intends to request that the Government exercise the right to buy the shares held by electricity supplier Enel, which has announced that it wants to withdraw from Romania.

"We want to request, following the announcement made by Enel, that the Romanian Government exercise the pre-emption right of buying the shares held by Enel and the Italian state, which wants to withdraw not only from Romania, but also from the other countries where it is present," Simion told a press conference.AGERPRES