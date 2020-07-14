Austrian Airlines suspends flights to and from Vienna operated through the International Sibiu Airport

The International Sibiu Airport on Tuesday informed that, over July 16-31, the flights operated through the Sibiu-based airport on the Sibiu-Vienna route and back will be suspended.

"We inform you that, over July 16-31, all direct flights to and from Austria operated through the Sibiu-based airport by Austrian Airlines on the Sibiu-Vienna route and back will be suspended," the Sibiu International Airport informed.According to the same source, the passengers who have booked tickets for the Sibiu-Vienna-Sibiu route are kindly asked to contact the representatives of this airline.