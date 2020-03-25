Authorities come with details in relation to 13th death

The Strategic Communication Group informed that the person who died on Wednesday morning due to the new coronavirus "had a travel history, from Spain (Madrid), and was in self-isolation at home as of March 20, and she was suffering from preexisting conditions (diabetes, atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease)".

On Wednesday morning, authorities announced the 13th death of a person infected with the new coronavirus.

"It is about a woman from Caras-Severin county, 72 years old, transferred in the evening of March 24 to the Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases Timisoara from the County Emergency Hospital Resita, the ICU section, where she was admitted on March 21," the source said.

Initially, the authorities informed that "the patient had no travel history and no positive contact had been identified".

The woman was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.