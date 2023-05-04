Authorities intercept nine tentative illegal border crossers from Sudan, Pakistan and India

Arad border police caught on Wednesday nine migrants from Sudan, Pakistan and India as they attempted to illegally cross into Hungary hidden in two long haul trucks that were in for customs clearance at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point. Both Romanian drivers are being investigated for migrant trafficking.

According to the transportation documents, the shipments consisted of tires and auto parts for trading companies in Sweden and Germany.

"Following a thorough inspection of the vehicles, nine foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the semi-trailers among the transported goods. They were taken to the border police station, where it was determined that they hail from Sudan, Pakistan and India and are aged between 21 and 48. They had all entered Romania legally, on regular personal documents, and intended to illegally make it to Western Europe," the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday .

The Romanian drivers are being probed for migrant trafficking, and the nine offenders are being investigated for attempted illegal crossing of the state border. AGERPRES