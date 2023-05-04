 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Authorities intercept nine tentative illegal border crossers from Sudan, Pakistan and India

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

Arad border police caught on Wednesday nine migrants from Sudan, Pakistan and India as they attempted to illegally cross into Hungary hidden in two long haul trucks that were in for customs clearance at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point. Both Romanian drivers are being investigated for migrant trafficking.

According to the transportation documents, the shipments consisted of tires and auto parts for trading companies in Sweden and Germany.

"Following a thorough inspection of the vehicles, nine foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the semi-trailers among the transported goods. They were taken to the border police station, where it was determined that they hail from Sudan, Pakistan and India and are aged between 21 and 48. They had all entered Romania legally, on regular personal documents, and intended to illegally make it to Western Europe," the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday .

The Romanian drivers are being probed for migrant trafficking, and the nine offenders are being investigated for attempted illegal crossing of the state border. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.