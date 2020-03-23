Authorized natural persons who interrupted their activity - allowance equal to gross minimum salary

The authorized natural persons who have interrupted their activity during the state of emergency will benefit from a fixed allowance at the level of a gross minimum salary, said on Monday the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, who stated that on Tuesday a new working meeting of the Government-created Group will be held to find solutions for the other categories of persons, employees, companies, which are affected by the coronavirus pandemic during this period.

In an intervention on Digi 24, Danca specified that the Government has adopted solutions for those already affected by the provisions provided by the Decree imposing the state of emergency.He also said that the Government is considering distinct measures for dental offices, given that they were forced to discontinue their activity as a result of the application of military orders to limit the spread of coronavirus.He said that solutions are also being sought for large companies, mentioning the automotive sector.The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister mentioned, asked in this regard, that the budgetary allocation estimated by the Government regarding technical unemployment is "about 4 billion lei, under the conditions in which (...) it could cover the necessary for a number of beneficiaries up to 1 million people.""We are in talks with the European Commission that part of this budgetary effort be covered by European funds and we will continue to consider the possibility of other solutions (...) The first package of measures has a budgetary effort of over 2pct of the GDP, around of 30 billion lei, but due to their multiplying effect in the economy, the impact is almost 100 billion lei. We refer, on the one hand, to the amounts allocated for these measures directly, but there are also payment commitments of the state that we must honor with priority in the next period, the VAT refund of up to 9 billion lei, medical leaves amounting to 1.7 billion lei and other outstanding payments to the state (...) that we make efforts to honor them in the next period," said Danca.