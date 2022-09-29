Authors Ion Muresan, Ciprian Macesaru, Demeny Peter invited by Ministry of Culture to Budapesta Book Fair

The Ministry of Culture participates in the 27th edition of the "Book Festival," the International Book Fair in Budapest, one of the most important of the type in Central and Eastern Europe, organized over September 30 - 2 in Hungary's Capital City, told Agerpres.

The national stand, organized by the Ministry of Culture, covers 24 sq m and is located in the Millenaris exhibition complex, ground floor, zone D, position 44, informs the Ministry.

For this year's edition of the Festival, the ministry has invited Ion Muresan, Ciprian Macesaru and Demeny Peter, and the programme of events has been established together with the traditional partner, the Romanian Cultural Institute Budapest.

The distinguished guest of the festival is writer Svetlana Aleksievici, laureate of the Nobel Prize for literature in 2015, who will receive the Grand Prize of the City of Budapest this year, and the country that will be the guest of honour at this year's edition is Slovakia.