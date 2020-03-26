Average age of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 is 45 years

The average age of patients diagnosed, so far, in Romania, with the new coronavirus is about 45 years, the highest percentage representing people aged between 19 and 50 years (60pct).

According to the Strategic Communication Group, those between the ages of 51 and 69 represent 28pct of the cases of illness, and those aged 70 or over - 6pct.Also, 3pct are minors, 53pct - women, and 44pct - men.Of the 1,029 people confirmed positive for the new coronavirus, 16 patients (2pct) are between 0 and 9 years old; 24 patients (2pct) are between 10 and 19 years old; 104 patients (10pct) - between 20 and 29 years old; 215 patients (21pct) - between 30 and 39 years; 267 patients (26pct) - between 40 and 49 years old.Also, 192 patients (19pct) are between 50 and 59 years old; 117 patients (11pct) - between 60 and 69 years, 60 patients (6pct) - between 70 and 79 years, and 9 (1pct) patients are over 80 years old. Data being collected 25 (2pct).