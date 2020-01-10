Average income of 4,872 lei per household recorded in Q3 2019; spending 86.3pct of income

Total monthly average income per household accounted for 4,872 lei in the third quarter of 2019, with total spending accounting for 4,202 lei per month per household, 86.3 per cent of the total income, showed data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

The total household monthly average income per person was 1,889 lei, with total expenditure reaching 1,630 lei per person.According to the INS, the money income was 4,577 lei monthly, on average, per household (1,775 lei per person) and the in-kind income was 295 lei monthly per household (114 lei per person). The salaries and other related income were the most important source of income (69.5 per cent of the total household income).INS specified that the residential area bears upon the differences in level and especially in structure between the household income in the urban area and the household income in the rural area.According to the same source, the main uses of the household expenditure are the consumption of food goods and non-food goods, payment of services and the transfers towards public and private administration and towards the social insurance budgets as taxes, contributions and dues as well as to cover certain needs related to household production (animals and poultry feed, payment for work on household production, products for sowing, veterinary services etc.)According to the standard classification of the consumption expenditure by use (COICOP), food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted, on average, for 31.3 per cent of household consumption in Q III 2019.The INS specified that the total income includes all the money receipts from various sources for which there is no obligation to be returned and in-kind income (evaluated in lei) and the total expenditure includes all money expenditure, regardless of use and the equivalent of consumption from own household resources.