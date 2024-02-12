Average monthly net wage in Romania reaches RON 5,079 in December 2023

The average monthly salary after tax in Romania in December 2023 reached RON 5,079, up 6.6%, or RON 314, from November 2023, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

As against December 2022, it advanced 15.5%.

In December 2023, the average monthly salary before tax was RON 8,301, up RON 535 (+6.9%) from November 2023.

The highest values of the average monthly salary after tax were reported in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (RON 12,710), and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (RON 2,825).

The real wage index was 108.3% in December 2023 as against December 2022. The real wage index was 106.3% in December 2023 as against November 2023. As against 1990, the real wage index was 253.3%, 15.1 percentage points higher than in November 2023.