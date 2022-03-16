Average number of pensioners in Romania decreases to 5.058 million in Q4 2021

The average number of pensioners in Romania was 5.058 million in Q4 2021, down 15,000 from the previous quarter, while the average monthly pension increased by 0.4% to 1,679 lei as against the reference period, show data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

According to official statistics, in the last three months of 2021, social insurance pensioners hold the majority share (99.98%) in the total number of pensioners, namely 4.643 million, down 9,000 on a quarterly basis. Also, the state social insurance pensioners made up 91.8% of the total social insurance pensioners.By categories of pensions, the number of old-age pensioners was predominant (79.3%) among social insurance pensioners, while pensioners included in the categories of anticipated and early anticipated pensions had a share of 2.3%.The total ratio between the average number of state social insurance pensioners and employees was 8 to 10, a range that shows significant local variations, from only four pensioners to ten employees in Ilfov County, to 16 pensioners to 10 employees in Teleorman County, and 14 to 10 in the counties of Giurgiu and Vaslui.Nationwide, the average number of pensioners was 5.058 million, down 15,000 from Q4 2020.The average monthly pension was 1,679 lei, up 0.4% on a quarterly basis, while the average state social insurance pension was 1,608 lei. The ratio between the average nominal net pension of state social insurance for old age with full contribution (excluding tax and contribution to social health insurance) and the average net earnings was 50.9% in Q4 2021 as against 53.4% in Q3 2021.The INS data indicate that the average real pension index, the ratio between the nominal pension index for the calculation of the real pension and the consumer price index, was 97.6%.As against Q4 2020, the average number of Q4 2021 pensioners decreased by 65,000, and those in the state social insurance category decreased by 36,000.In addition, the average monthly pension and the average state social insurance pension increased in the same period by 2.6% and 1.1%, respectively.