Cluj International Airport "Avram Iancu" marked, on Thursday evening one million passenger milestone in 2018, during a festive event.
The millionth passenger is a young lady that was boarding, having Istanbul as a destination.
"It is a new record, for the first time we are celebrating one million passengers during the month of May. We have a growth of approximately 8 percent, we have new destinations, we are glad that the entire community is with us. We are a profitable airport, an example of growth, at a global level as a regional airport. We have a development plan for seven million passengers, a new terminal, developing infrastructure," said Cluj Airport director, David Ciceo.
He added that by the end of this year the Cluj airport will record roughly three million passengers.
"We started in 1996 with 32,000 passengers, being the least performing Romanian airport and currently we are an European reference airport," said David Ciceo.