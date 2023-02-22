B9 Summit Statement: Allies, ready to reinforce their deterrence and defense posture on the Eastern Flank

Leaders of the Bucharest 9 Format (B9) adopted on Wednesday a joint statement in which they call Russia the most significant and direct threat to NATO security, saying that in order to protect their populations and territory, the Allies will continue to reinforce their deterrence and defense posture across the entire Eastern flank, told Agerpres.

"A year ago, Russia ravaged peace and security in Europe by trying to subdue Ukraine by force. Kremlin's actions led to a drastic degradation of the security environment in the Euro-Atlantic area, also gravely deteriorating the security of our partners. Russia is the most significant and direct threat to Allied security. In response to Russia's bloody war of aggression, Allies reacted decisively in a united and responsible manner. To protect their populations and territory, Allies are committed to implementing the new baseline for NATO's deterrence and defense posture and to enhancing Allied military presence in our countries," reads the statement adopted by the heads of state or government of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

The national leaders of the B9 Format say that NATO is a defensive alliance. "In Madrid, we agreed on forward defenses with robust in-place, multi-domain, combat-ready forces to remain credible and capable of denying any potential adversary any possible opportunity for aggression."

"In the run-up to the Vilnius summit, we will continue to reinforce our deterrence and defense posture across the entire Eastern flank from the Baltic to the Black Sea. NATO and its Article 5 commitment to defend each other stand as the backbone of Euro-Atlantic security."

The B9 leaders reaffirm their commitment to the Open Door policy, recalling that in Madrid, Finland and Sweden were invited to join the Alliance.

"We look forward to welcoming them soon as NATO Allies."

The B9 heads of state or government condemn Russia's war of aggression in the strongest possible terms.

"Ukraine's civilian death toll is surging due to Russia's indiscriminate missile strikes and deliberate attacks on critical infrastructure, including using the Black Sea as a launchpad. Those responsible for atrocities and war crimes will be held accountable. We are determined to sustain international pressure on Russia. We also condemn all those, including Belarus, who are actively facilitating Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

The B9 leaders add in their statement that the future of Ukraine lies in Europe and that they firmly support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"In line with the UN Charter and international law, Ukraine is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against the Russian aggression to regain full control of its territory and has the right to liberate occupied territories within its internationally recognized borders. We will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to this end, as long as necessary. We salute the heroism of Ukrainian people and valiance of their military. We pay tribute to the Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen defending their freedom and our common values."

The B9 leaders show that they stand ready to cooperate closely and support their partners Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, that are most at risk of Kremlin's destabilizing and malign influence, in the east and the south of the Alliance.

"Russia has gravely miscalculated by invading Ukraine and undermining the rules-based international order. We are stronger and more united than ever, reaffirming the enduring transatlantic bond among our nations. We will continue to strive for peace, security and stability in the whole of the Euro-Atlantic area. We look forward to our next meeting in Bratislava in June, as we approach the NATO summit in Vilnius. "

In the same statement, the B9 leaders welcome the participation of US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the summit, saying it is a "testimony to the strength of the transatlantic bond and underscores NATO's unwavering commitment to defend every inch of Allied territory."