Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, co-founder of 3SeasUniversitiesNetwork

Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) participated, together with twelve other prestigious higher education and research institutions from Central and Eastern Europe, in Lublin (Poland), in the establishment of the 3SeasUniversitiesNetwork (3SUN).

Centred on cooperation in areas of common interest, such as strengthening the social, economic, political and cultural resilience of states and societies in the region in the context of the multiplication and escalation of hybrid threats, 3SUN is the main academic structure through which the Three Seas Initiative (https://3seas. eu/), a mechanism for advanced cooperation within the European Union, conceived by the heads of state and government of the extended region that unites the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea and the Adriatic Sea, shows a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"As we were saying when we initiated the construction of the UBB Academic Base in Neptun, UBB cannot be but anchored in the European project of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI), especially in the strategic domains related to digitization and energy (and many others). I am glad that our academic effort will be coordinated with that of other universities in this area, now united under the 3SeasUniversitiesNetwork (3SUN). I invite other universities in Romania to join this new initiative," said UBB rector, Professor Daniel David, according to the press release.

Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) is the university with the oldest academic tradition in Romania (started 442 years ago, in 1581), representing the largest academic community in the country (with about 55,000 people, from 15 localities and 11 counties). Since its founding, UBB has been part of the gallery of prestigious and reference universities in Romania, and for seven years it has been ranked first in the country in the University Metaranking, which summarizes the major international rankings of universities, according to the source.

In addition, for several years UBB has also been in the top positions in the country in the international global rankings by fields, being consistently among the top 5 percent of the world's universities (out of approximately 30,000).