Baccalaureate autumn session to continue with mother tongue Language and Literature written testing

The autumn session of the Baccalaureate will continue today with the written test in mother tongue Language and Literature to be taken by candidates of ethnic backgrounds, according to the schedule approved by the Ministry of Education.

Almost 35,000 candidates registered to take the national Baccalaureate exam in the August - September session that started on Tuesday with the written test in Romanian Language and Literature.

Linguistic and digital skill assessment tests are scheduled for August 22- 29, except for August 27 and August 28.

The autumn session of the Baccalaureate takes place at 138 exam centres.

The results, in an anonymised format, will be displayed on August 31. Complaints can be submitted on the same day, between 12:00hrs and 18:00hrs,either handwritten or in an electronic format. The candidates will also complete a form stating that they are aware that the grade awarded as a result of the resolution of the complaint is final and may modify, as the case may be, the initial grade by increasing or decreasing it, Agerpres.

The final results, after resolving the complaints, will be published on September 3.

The minimum passing grade - for each test - is 5 (five), and the final average to successfully complete the exam is at least 6 (six).